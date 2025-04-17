Nike and Hyperice to release the Hyperboot warm-up footwear for athletes on May 17

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Nike has teamed up with Hyperice, a company that specializes in products meant for muscle recovery and relaxation in athletes, to launch the Hyperboot. Originally introduced in the summer of 2024, the Hyperboot looks pretty much like a pair of chunky high-top shoes. The companies said it's more than that, however, calling it a "heat and dynamic air-compression massage tool" that you can walk in.

It's equipped with dual-air bladders with heating elements throughout its entire upper. The Hyperboot was designed to massage its wearer's feet with sequential compression patterns designed to "drive heat deep into the muscle and tissue in the foot and ankle." Apparently, that helps athletes feel like they've already warmed up before they even start their warm-up routine. It also helps them recover much faster. Nike and Hyperice have been testing the Hyperboot with help from athletes, one of whom was Sha'Carri Richardson, Olympic gold medalist for track and field, who said that the device allowed her to "start warming up and recovering while still being mobile."

Wearers will be able to synchronize their boots with the press of a button to make sure they're delivering compressions at the same time. They'll also be able to choose from three levels of compression and three levels of heat. And for those wondering why the boots' soles are so thick, it's because that's where the battery packs are located. They can power the footwear for one to one-and-a-half hours on maximum setting and up to eight hours in massage mode with no heat. It takes five to six hours to charge them.

The Hyperboot might look like a concept, but it'll soon be something you can actually buy. It will be available from Nike's and Hyperice's websites, as well as from some of their retail partners, starting on May 17 in North America. They're also planning to release it worldwide later this year.