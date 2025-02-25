OnePlus is delaying the Watch 3 launch because of a typo

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One thing writers and multinational consumer electronics corporations have in common is we both need a good editor. Or, failing that, at least a good spell-checker. OnePlus somehow missed that step when launching the OnePlus Watch 3, which had its scheduled Tuesday launch abruptly halted because of an embarrassing typo. On the back of the watch, early buyers discovered that their $330 smartwatch was "meda in China." As a result, you'll now have to wait until April to buy the device.

At least someone on OnePlus' social team saw an opportunity. "Oops, we've meda mistake!" the company posted on X on Friday. "A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3." The acknowledgment came three days after a post showing photo evidence of the flub gained traction in the OnePlus subreddit. "Yikes lol how did this pass QC?" u/kbtech wondered in the comments.

The OnePlus Watch 3's new release date is sometime in April, with the order page currently estimating an April 9 ship date. On the bright side, the company is extending its $30 pre-order discount. (For those shopping in Canada, it's $50 off.) You can use code TIME1010 to get the lower price, which lasts until April.

Those who already got one of the "Meda in China" models can either keep it or return it with no questions asked. (Not that the answers would be too difficult to guess.)

OnePlus says the Watch 3 can run for an estimated 16 days in power saver mode, five days in smart mode and up to 72 hours for heavy users. The Wear OS watch also has a new titanium bezel and a sapphire crystal screen. All in all, it sounds like a well-meda piece of gear.