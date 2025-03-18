Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky just introduced two new e-paper smartwatches

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky just unveiled two new smartwatches that will be instantly familiar for long-time fans of the brand. The Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2 boast always-on e-paper displays, long-lasting batteries, physical buttons and simple designs that recall the company's heyday .

This is happening after Google open-sourced PebbleOS, which led Migicovsky to announce his plans to make watches for the platform he helped build. That was just six weeks ago and the units are already ready for pre-orders. He works fast, with a stated reasoning that "no one else has made a perfect smartwatch for people like us, so I'm going to make the exact smartwatch we want."

Eric Migicovsky

To that end, the Core 2 Duo looks nearly identical to the iconic Pebble 2, though it has been upgraded with "modern chips and new tricks." It features a 1.26-inch black and white e-paper display, a microphone, a lightweight polycarbonate frame and an impressive 30-day battery life. It tracks both sleep and steps, and includes a barometer and compass.

Pre-orders are open right now , with shipments going out in July. The Core 2 Duo costs $149 and is available in black and white colorways.

Eric Migicovsky

Migicovsky calls the Core Time 2 his "dream watch" and that it's the natural evolution from the well-reviewed Pebble Time and the unreleased Pebble Time 2 . It boasts a 64-color 1.5-inch e-paper display, a metal frame and buttons, a flat glass lens for better visibility and a battery that goes for around 30 days.

The Core Time 2 also includes a touchscreen, heart rate monitor, microphone and speaker. It boasts IPX8 water-resistance and, of course, access to thousands upon thousands of pre-existing PebbleOS apps. Pre-orders are available now, though shipments won't go out until December. It's available in black or white, with a potential third color to be announced in the future, and costs $225.

Being as PebbleOS is open-source, both watches are fully hackable. This allows for the potential introduction of custom firmware.