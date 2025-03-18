Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky just introduced two new e-paper smartwatches
They both run the open-source PebbleOS and are compatible with thousands of apps.
Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky that will be instantly familiar for long-time fans of the brand. The Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2 boast always-on e-paper displays, long-lasting batteries, physical buttons and simple designs that .
This is happening after Google open-sourced PebbleOS, which led Migicovsky to announce his he helped build. That was just six weeks ago and the units are already ready for pre-orders. He works fast, with a stated reasoning that "no one else has made a perfect smartwatch for people like us, so I'm going to make the exact smartwatch we want."
To that end, the Core 2 Duo looks nearly identical to the iconic Pebble 2, though it has been upgraded with "modern chips and new tricks." It features a 1.26-inch black and white e-paper display, a microphone, a lightweight polycarbonate frame and an impressive 30-day battery life. It tracks both sleep and steps, and includes a barometer and compass.
Pre-orders , with shipments going out in July. The Core 2 Duo costs $149 and is available in black and white colorways.
Migicovsky calls the Core Time 2 his "dream watch" and that it's the natural evolution from the and the unreleased . It boasts a 64-color 1.5-inch e-paper display, a metal frame and buttons, a flat glass lens for better visibility and a battery that goes for around 30 days.
The Core Time 2 also includes a touchscreen, heart rate monitor, microphone and speaker. It boasts IPX8 water-resistance and, of course, access to thousands upon thousands of pre-existing PebbleOS apps. Pre-orders are available now, though shipments won't go out until December. It's available in black or white, with a potential third color to be announced in the future, and costs $225.
Being as PebbleOS is open-source, both watches are fully hackable. This allows for the potential introduction of custom firmware.