Some Garmin GPS watches are stuck in a blue triangle boot loop

If you own a Garmin GPS watch, you may want to power it down for a while. Users on Reddit and Garmin's forums (via The Verge) report that a botched software update is leaving the wearables in a "blue triangle" boot loop, putting them out of commission until further notice.

In a statement to Engadget, Garmin acknowledged the issue. "We are aware of an issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start-up screen or a blue triangle." The company points readers to its support webpage for updates.

A pinned message from the company on its forums details a possible fix that some users claim is only temporary. "We are aware of an issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start up screen or a blue triangle," the message reads. "To resolve this, press and hold the power button until the device turns off, then power it back on, and sync with the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express."

Garmin

Some crafty Redditors claim to have traced the issue to a file related to GPS functionality. Although some reported that following Garmin's reset instructions worked, others said it was only temporary, with the issue returning later. The problem appears to affect various models, including the Forerunner, Venu, Fenix, Vivoactive and Epix lines.

If your Garmin smartwatch has no problems (... so far), you may save yourself a headache by powering it down and waiting for an official solution from Garmin. If you've encountered the issue and want to roll the dice, this Reddit thread includes some unofficial — and untested by Engadget — fixes and workarounds.

Update, January 28, 2025, 3:40PM ET: This story has been updated to add a statement from Garmin.