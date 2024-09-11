The ‘audio earrings’ Kamala Harris didn’t wear during the debate barely even exist

It is possible for someone to win a debate simply by being better prepared and staying on message.

With even Fox News and senior Republican figures admitting that Vice President Kamala Harris won Tuesday night’s presidential debate, some supporters of former president Donald Trump are desperately seeking crumbs of comfort. Cue the predictable conspiracy theories.

A frequent refrain that has emerged from conservatives (but curiously, not Democrats) over the last decade or so is that their guy's opponent was wearing an earpiece during debates. These baseless accusations were slung at President Joe Biden in 2020 , at Hillary Clinton in 2016 and at Barack Obama in 2012 . The theory was debunked on each occasion.

In Harris’ case, conspiracy theorists have claimed on X and other social media platforms that her earrings had earpieces built in. In search of an earpiece that resembles pearl studs, these sore losers declared Harris was using Nova's H1 Audio Earrings.

The earrings are said to have directional sound that remains audible only to the wearer. Per their Kickstarter page , they "are placed on the earlobes and project the sound from inside the pearl straight into your ear canal." Sure, they look a little like the pearl earrings Harris wore on stage but they're not the same. Style bloggers have already identified the pair of Tiffany earrings Harris wore to the debate and at previous events (as well as noting that she has worn a chain from the same collection).

The main trouble is that the Nova H1 Audio Earrings barely exist.

As Newsweek pointed out, the device was part of a Kickstarter project that faded into the ether. The earrings aren’t available to buy anywhere online and never have been. Nova Products, the company behind the campaign, hasn’t logged into Kickstarter since May 2023, and backers have posted on the page asking for a status update on the earrings they were supposed to receive in exchange for their pledge.

The URL for Nova Products’ website, as listed on Kickstarter, now redirects to that of another company, Icebach Sound Solutions. That website showcases a pair of audio earrings with a different design and, in the wake of the debate, a message stating "special edition for presidential debates — soon available to everyone" was added to the site sometime between 7AM and 11:25AM ET, according to caches on The Wayback Machine. That presumably tongue-in-cheek claim added links to the CES 2025 website.

Icebach Sound Solutions

Both Icebach and Nova's website's list their domain registrar as one Stephan Berendsen of BBG Entertainment GmbH, an apparent mobile games developer based in Germany. What such a company has to do with audio products or the US presidential election remains a mystery, but we've reached out to BBG — as well as the Harris campaign — for comment.

"We do not know whether Mrs. Harris wore one of our products. The resemblance is striking and while our product was not specifically developed for the use at presidential debates, it is nonetheless suited for it," Icebach Sound Solutions managing director Malte Iversen told Engadget in a statement, in what we assume is an attempt to cash in on some sudden if unusual publicity. "To ensure a level playing field for both candidates, we are currently developing a male version and will soon be able to offer it to the Trump campaign. The choice of color is a bit challenging though as orange does not go well with a lot of colors."

In any case, this seems like another straightforward job for Occam's razor. Harris almost certainly did not wear an earpiece because the earrings she wore look noticeably different and the product she's accused of wearing doesn't exist. By the same token, it's simply more plausible a seasoned politician can win a debate being extremely well-prepared and ready to throw an opponent with a notoriously fragile ego off their game without requiring a team to feed them information via an earpiece.

The Nova H1 Audio Earrings show all the classic signs of being vaporware, right down to being shown off for the first time at CES 2023, though perhaps we'll see a new version under different branding somewhere on the show floor in January.