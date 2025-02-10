The OnePlus Watch 3 arrives on February 18

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OnePlus has revealed that you'll be able to get your hands on (or wrist under) its latest smartwatch very soon. The OnePlus Watch 3 will be available in the US, Canada and Europe on February 18. The company hasn't announced pricing just yet, but you can get a $30 discount if you sign up for updates .

It claims that the Watch 3 can run for up to 16 days in power saver mode and five days in smart mode (which would be 20 hours longer than the Watch 2 ). Meanwhile, the wearable is said to run for up to 72 hours on a single charge if you're a heavy user. The company added that you can get a full day of use out of a 10-minute charge as well.

OnePlus is trying to balance performance and battery life by employing two chipsets: the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset. The Watch 3 also uses the same battery tech that the company employed in the OnePlus 13, while battery capacity has increased from 500mAh in the previous model to 631mAh. The extra capacity plus the promise of lower power consumption make for a potent combination to boost battery life.

As was the case last time around, the OnePlus Watch 3 supports WearOS. The latest model doesn't look very different from the previous one on the surface, though there's a new bezel made from titanium and the sapphire crystal screen should bolster durability. The OnePlus Watch 3 will be available in two colorways, emerald titanium and obsidian titanium.