The Pinwheel Watch is a kid-safe Apple Watch Ultra lookalike to placate your tween

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The Pinwheel Watch doesn't scream "this is a kids' device." The new smartwatch, unveiled at Pepcom during CES 2025, doesn't have a chunky, brightly colored casing or super-thick bezels. It's actually pretty sleek, with a build like a slightly larger Apple Watch — plus a little camera bump — and swappable straps of different styles. To tech-aware kids who have begun bugging their parents for a smartwatch just like they have, it would easily pass as an analogue for an adult wearable. But it's also packed with safety features meant to offer only the amount of connectedness that parents feel comfortable with. And an AI chatbot, because, of course.

Pinwheel already has a smartphone platform that allows for parent-approved communications, but the watch is a standalone 4G LTE cellular device with its own mobile plan (about $15 according to the company) and the ability to make calls, send texts and, down the line, do video chats. Parents can determine the level of intervention they think is appropriate for their kids, and change these settings in the Pinwheel app as they see fit.

Cheyenne MacDonald for Engadget

For a younger kid, they might set it so all contacts need to be approved, while a 14-year-old can be granted the freedom to add whatever friends they want without approval. Parents can remotely monitor text and call history, and turn off certain features — like image sending — individually for contacts. It also offers GPS location tracking so parents can keep tabs on their kids' whereabouts.

Beyond basic communication, there are a bunch of features that are just meant for fun. There are built-in games, like a helicopter game I really enjoyed playing that involves tapping the screen at the right time to collect gems and keep it in the air, and a kid-friendly version of ChatGPT called PinwheelGPT. The company says the chatbot has been tested for all the common workarounds used to trick these things into doing what they shouldn't, so it won't produce inappropriate responses when prompted to. And parents can see these chats, including deleted ones. "You can certainly ask it whatever, but it won't answer," said Pinwheel co-founder Dane Witbeck. "It quickly backs out and says, 'hey, that's something you should talk to a trusted adult about.'" The abysmal hotel-casino Wi-Fi at the crowded event prevented me from actually putting that to the test, though.

The Pinwheel Watch will go on sale later this year for $160 (plus the monthly cellular subscription). It's rated IP67, so it should be pretty durable against spills, dirt and other kid messes. For parents interested in a safer way to let their children start using smart devices to talk to their friends and family, Pinwheel's watch could be a pretty decent option, especially for kids in tween territory that may not want an extremely limited, immature-looking wearable.