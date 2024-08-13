The Pixel Watch 3 comes in a bigger size and tells you when you should rest

It's time — pun not intended — for some new Google Pixel products. The company's launch event, Made By Google, is showcasing the new Google Pixel Watch 3 and the next generation of Pixel phones and earbuds. This third-generation smartwatch is all about performance and adds a range of new capabilities to help you track your progress, plan and take care of yourself.

Before we get into each of those features, it's worth pointing out one of the most obvious changes Google has introduced: adding a 45mm model. The first two generations of the Google Pixel Watch only offered a 41mm option, and this addition puts the Pixel Watch 3 in line with the Apple Watch's options. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 also has two options: the 40mm and 44mm.

Compared to the second-gen model, Google also shrank the smartwatch's bezel by 16 percent, giving the 41mm an extra 10 percent of active screen area. The display is also two times brighter, offering up to 2000 nits of brightness. Plus, the watch lasts for 24 hours with the always-on display or 36 hours in battery-saver mode (it automatically switches to this when you're down to 15 percent). Google also claims the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 charges 20 percent faster than its predecessor.

Now for the fun bits. The Google Pixel Watch 3 will have a new readiness and cardio load tracking guide. It should let you know how hard your heart is working, indicating if you should slow down on a workout. Google also says it will let you know when to recover and when to dive into a challenging workout. The readiness score is more personalized, making a recommendation based on factors like your sleep and resting heart rate. If you get Fitbit Premium, the watch will provide AI-powered recommendations on achieving your fitness goals.

It also brings a new “loss of pulse detection” feature that Google says is the first of its kind.Despite being slightly awkwardly worded, “loss of pulse detection” does basically what it describes. Using the Pixel Watch 3’s heart rate and other sensors, it’ll notice if the wearer has a pulse. Since the device is sampling your pulse at the rate of once every second, which is one of the most frequent in the mainstream smartwatch space, it’ll notice quite quickly if your heart’s stopped. Then, it’ll look for other signs like whether you’re still moving, and whether it’s still on your wrist.

With all this data, the Pixel Watch will determine whether you’re having a “loss of pulse event” like cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning. When it identifies loss of pulse, it will check in with you and call emergency services if you don’t respond. At launch, Google said this will be available in various countries in Europe and that it’s “working with regulatory bodies to make the feature available in more countries."

The Google Pixel Watch 3 also has some home-based features, providing Nest Cam and Doorbell notifications, access to live view, and two-way talk. The watch can also act as a remote, letting you pause, change the volume or flip to a new channel on Google TV. If you have a Pixel phone, then your watch can control its camera, record a memo and access Google Maps.