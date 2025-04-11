The Pixel Watch 4 could be thicker and offer wireless charging

It hasn't been that long since the Pixel Watch 3 dropped , but excitement is already building for the follow-up device. An industry leaker who goes by OnLeaks, whose real name is Steve Hemmerst, has partnered with 91mobiles to publish images and a video render of the upcoming smartwatch

Surprise, it looks like a Pixel Watch. It maintains the iconic circular design, though does look a bit thicker than the previous model. The screen bezels appear to be slightly slimmer. Otherwise, the design remains mostly unchanged. This isn't necessarily a bad thing.

However, there are some minor hardware changes that allude to new features. The watch is missing the four pins at the back, which suggests that it could support wireless charging. The Pixel Watch 3 charges via a USB-C port. Also, there are two buttons on both sides of the speaker. We don't know what they do. It's also possible that the added thickness could be hiding a bigger battery, which would be much appreciated.