The Pixel Watch 4 could be thicker and offer wireless charging
There are also a couple of mystery buttons on the side.
It hasn't been that long since the , but excitement is already building for the follow-up device. An industry leaker who goes by OnLeaks, whose real name is Steve Hemmerst, has partnered with 91mobiles to publish images and a video render of the upcoming smartwatch
Surprise, it looks like a Pixel Watch. It maintains the iconic circular design, though does look a bit thicker than the previous model. The screen bezels appear to be slightly slimmer. Otherwise, the design remains mostly unchanged. This isn't necessarily a bad thing.
However, there are some minor hardware changes that allude to new features. The watch is missing the four pins at the back, which suggests that it could support wireless charging. The Pixel Watch 3 charges via a USB-C port. Also, there are two buttons on both sides of the speaker. We don't know what they do. It's also possible that the added thickness could be hiding a bigger battery, which would be much appreciated.
OK #FutureSquad, today comes your very first look at the #Google #PixelWatch4 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏
On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/VhS5eS9d7R pic.twitter.com/wPOgVr86uY
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 11, 2025
Google's next smartwatch is expected to launch later this year, likely alongside the Pixel 10 series. We don't have too many concrete details regarding specs, but reports have indicated that it will include a new chipset. The Pixel Watch 3 uses a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. Some rumors have suggested that the company is developing an in-house Tensor chip for Pixel Watches, but that might .