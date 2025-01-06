This saliva-testing wand knows how stressed you are

It's not as if any period in human history was particularly gentle, but we do seem to live in very stressful times. Maybe it's not the stress that's changed, but that we're more able than ever to notice, monitor and analyze what's going on in our bodies. Here at CES 2025, startup Eli Health is launching Hormometer, an at-home kit that tests your cortisol and progesterone levels.

Hormometer is a wand with a collection tip at one end that you hold in your mouth for 60 seconds. Once it's absorbed your spit, you'll sit it down on a table for 20 minutes while the cartridge's network of built-in microfluidics gets to work. After that, the assay will start displaying lines in a specific color, which can be read and interpreted by your smartphone camera.

The app will then be able to, presumably once it's established your individual baseline levels, offer helpful suggestions for how to better manage your health. It's likely those will get more detailed over time, as Eli Health says it's creating the first data set of its kind. Which, if you're unaware, means your hormone levels are likely going into a very large database with all of its users. The company will have to answer many questions about how it's planning to protect the privacy of its users, especially in the US.

Cortisol, of course, is better known as the stress hormone, which increases when you're in a tough spot. It's cortisol that's behind your fight-or-flight response, spiking your blood sugar to get you ready for fighting or fleeing, suppressing other critical bodily functions to do so. High cortisol levels will weaken your immune system, waste your muscles and prevent bone growth.

Progesterone, meanwhile, is crucial for regulating the reproductive system, particularly for those able to become pregnant. Low levels can risk ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or premature labor. Excessively high levels, meanwhile, can create problems with temperature and mood regulation as well as low fertility. Progesterone is sometimes given to transfeminine individuals as well, where it's believed to play a role in breast development.

It's worth noting that saliva-testing gadgets aren't particularly new, and we've reported on them in 2005 , 2009 and 2016 . What's attractive about this device, and the rest of the current crop of saliva analysis tools, is the easier accessibility. Eli Health isn't stopping at just those two hormones, and says it's already working to develop tests for testosterone and estradiol.

The first tests will be available to buy in the US and Canada from January 2025, with various subscription plans available, including one where each test will cost $8 if you commit to a whole year.