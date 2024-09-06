Withings introduces a 39mm version of its ScanWatch Nova smartwatch

Withings is announcing the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant, a 39mm version of its ScanWatch Nova smartwatch. It comes in titanium silver and a two-tone silver and gold. For those with smaller wrists, this watch should be a more comfortable fit than the standard 42mm option.

The elegant timepiece mixes analog features with modern digital ones. A small OLED screen on the top half of the watch helps you tell the time quickly and can also display health metrics, but there are mechanical hands for a classic look. It’s also water resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM) and has a five-link stainless steel bracelet for improved outdoor durability. The battery lasts for 30 days but there’s no info about the charging time.

Withings outfitted this health-tracking smartwatch with a medical-grade electrocardiogram to check your heartbeat for irregularities. The watch can also detect temperature fluctuations, blood oxygen levels, breathing disturbances overnight and measure sleep quality. By pairing the watch with the app, it can also count your steps, calories burned, elevation and workout routes via the app.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant will be available starting in early November. Those who want to purchase the watch in person can do so in the US, EU and UK at selected retailers. The new watch is priced at $600, €600 and £550, respectively, an identical price to the ScanWatch Nova.