Withings updates its blood pressure monitor and launches a cardio check-up feature

Withings is at CES yet again, this year showing off its updated blood pressure monitor and a new way for its users to keep their hearts healthy. The Withings BPM Vision, for that is what it is called, is a new tabletop blood pressure monitor designed for home use. It boasts a big, color display the company promises will help make it easier for you to understand what's going on.

Like its predecessors, BPM Vision connects to Wi-Fi, instantly uploading your latest data to its cloud platform. But Withings has broken with tradition, using a tabletop design with a connected cuff, rather than the all-in-the-cuff design of the BPM Connect and BPM Core. Concerns around readability likely prompted the change, as it was hard to read the screen strapped to your arm.

Withings

Withings is also launching Cardio Check-Up, where users can get feedback on their heart health from a board-certified cardiologist. Withings+ subscribers in the US, France and Germany will be able to send readings to a physician once every 90 days. They'll take a look at the data and check there's nothing to be concerned about, and promise to respond within 24 hours.

BPM Vision is expected to be available in the US from April 2025, pending the usual blessing from the FDA. Cardio Check-Up starts today as part of the Withings+ subscription, and can be accessed if you have an annual or monthly payment plan.