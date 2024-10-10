Workout app Alo Moves is now in VR on Meta Quest 3

One of our favorite workout apps for yoga and pilates, Alo Moves, is coming to VR on the Meta Quest 3. Priced at $69 a year, Alo Moves XR is set to be the first wellness app on the platform to feature volumetric 3D-capture classes that allow for extra immersion.

The app uses a volumetric 3D technique to capture classes from all angles, so "users can interact with their 3D instructors, repositioning them and viewing every angle for a full 360-degree perspective, helping perfect form and movement techniques," the company wrote. At the same time, you can choose from various picturesque locations including Spain, Norway and Thailand. On a more practical note, the app uses room mapping and object detection of your own physical space to make sure you don't bump into anything.

Alo Moves

Alo Moves XR is launching with 32 classes across yoga, pilates and mindfulness with some of its popular instructors including yoga teacher Ashley Galvin and pilates specialist Bianca Wise. The app promises a structured release schedule with four to five new mixed-reality yoga and pilates classes added monthly, along with weekly meditation and sound bath sessions. It also offers things like class history tracking, post-class feedback and milestone badges.

Later this year, Alo Moves will introduce new instructors and expand offerings with 20+ minute yoga sessions, quick toning/sculpting classes, yoga fundamentals, evening reset stretching, breathwork and more.

The company promises an experience "that feels as close to in-person as possible," according to its press release. It looks like a smart way to use virtual reality (or extended reality as Meta would rather you call it), particularly as it lets you study an instructor's technique from all angles. That would make it a cut above other Meta fitness apps like Oh Shape and Les Mills Bodycombat.

Alo Moves XR will cost $10 per month or $69 a year, but purchasers of the Alo Moves x Meta Quest bundle can grab it for $49 per year. If you already have an Alo Moves subscription, you'll be able to add Alo Moves XR for $20 annually.

