This week sports fans have live action to tune into once again, as ESPN has cut a deal with a league in Korea, where they’re starting the season. The first game will air on Tuesday morning at 1 AM ET, and the plan is to broadcast six games a week. Meanwhile, Fox is trying to make people feel less alone with Celebrity Watch Party, where uh, you watch TV shows with celebrities from their living rooms.

Disney+ also had some interesting additions this week, as not only threw in The Last Jedi, it also added a behind the scenes documentary series on the making of The Mandalorian. The only bad news? Just like the show it’s based on, the doc will be released one episode at a time. Finally, for movie fans who saw Bloodshot in theaters (probably the last one for a while), they can get Vin Diesel’s flick at home on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while the John Wick Hex game arrives on PS4. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).