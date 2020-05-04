Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' BTS and baseball

And Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' on Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
15m ago
Taika Waititi on the set of 'The Mandalorian
Disney

This week sports fans have live action to tune into once again, as ESPN has cut a deal with a league in Korea, where they’re starting the season. The first game will air on Tuesday morning at 1 AM ET, and the plan is to broadcast six games a week. Meanwhile, Fox is trying to make people feel less alone with Celebrity Watch Party, where uh, you watch TV shows with celebrities from their living rooms.

Disney+ also had some interesting additions this week, as not only threw in The Last Jedi, it also added a behind the scenes documentary series on the making of The Mandalorian. The only bad news? Just like the show it’s based on, the doc will be released one episode at a time. Finally, for movie fans who saw Bloodshot in theaters (probably the last one for a while), they can get Vin Diesel’s flick at home on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while the John Wick Hex game arrives on PS4. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Bloodshot (4K)

  • The Mask of Zorro (4K)

  • 47 Ronin (4K)

  • D-Day (4K)

  • John Wick Hex (PS4)

  • Emma: Lost In Memories (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • Disney Gallery: Mandalorian (series premiere), Disney+, 12:01 AM

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series finale), Disney+, 12:01 AM

  • Bull (season finale), CBS, 10 PM

  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM

  • My Brilliant Friend (season finale), HBO, 10 PM

  • Songland, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Baker and the Beauty, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • KBO League Baseball: NC Dinos vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN, 1 AM ET

  • Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Fraggle Rock!, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM

  • Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, HBO, 9 PM

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Black-ish (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted (season finale), CBS, 10 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Mrs America, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Workin' Moms (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:30 AM ET

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • Riverdale (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Motherland, Freeform, 9 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • H2O: the Molecule that Made Us, PBS, 9 PM

  • Brockmire (series finale), IFC, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T. (season finale), CBS, 10 PM

  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM

  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM

  • Bruh (series premiere), BET+, 3 AM

  • Scissor Seven (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 9 AM

  • Celebrity Watch Party (Series premiere), Fox, 8 PM

  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat, ABC, 8 PM

  • Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM

  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM

  • Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Siren, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Tommy (season finale), CBS, 10 PM

  • How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM

  • Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 11 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Valeria (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Eddy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dead to Me (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Hollow (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Solar Opposites (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rust Valley Restorers (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Restaurants on the Edge (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Goldfinch, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Defending Jacob, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:30 AM ET

  • Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Dynasty (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Betty, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rugal, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Maternal Secrets, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Outlander (season finale), Starz, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Last Dance, ESPN, 9 & 10 PM

  • I Know This Much is True (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Killing Eve, AMC/BBC America, 9 PM

  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM

  • World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • Insecure, HBO, 10 PM

  • Baptiste, PBS, 10 PM

  • The Rookie (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Run, HBO, 10:35 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM

  • Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

