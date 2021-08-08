WhatsApp adds disappearing ‘view once’ photos to its app

WhatsApp is adding disappearing photo messages to its app. Called “view once” photos, the new feature allows users to send photos and videos in chats that can only be viewed a single time before disappearing.

The Snapchat-like feature is similar to Instagram and Messenger’s disappearing photo features . When snapping a picture in WhatsApp, users can select the timer icon to set the photo to “view once.” Unlike regular photo or video messages, the “view once” images won’t preview in the chat and can’t be downloaded to your device.