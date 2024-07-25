WhatsApp hits 100 million monthly active US users

I rarely used WhatsApp before moving from the United States to the United Kingdom a couple of years ago, opting for the built-in messaging app on my iPhone or fellow Meta-owned platform Messenger. No one I knew in the US used it, and, in fact, I had to get friends and family members to download it when I moved so we could communicate without being charged — you're welcome, Mark Zuckerberg. Well, that seems to be changing, with the head of Meta announcing WhatsApp has reached 100 million monthly active users across the United States — with about 10 million in Texas alone. WhatsApp has more than two billion users worldwide.

Meta enlisted former Modern Family cast members for an ad in June that highlighted frustrations when some people have an iPhone, and others have an Android. Now, a very targeted PR stunt accompanies the 100 million user milestone, with Meta installing a 200-foot bubble between the Apple and Samsung stores in The Americana Mall in Los Angeles. Zuckerberg previously took aim at Apple, allegedly once stating, "We need to inflict pain" on Apple and claiming that his company's products were superior.

In my experience, it's true that WhatsApp creates a more streamlined experience between different phone models, with easier reactions and formatting and no worries about being charged when traveling internationally. Meta claims that a WhatsApp-commissioned survey found one in four Americans don't communicate with a close friend or family member as regularly due to incompatible devices. We can take a survey undertaken by a for-profit company that demonstrates why said company is good with a grain of salt. However, as a daily WhatsApp user, I am excited about the idea of more Americans using it.