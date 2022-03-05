WhatsApp makes voice messaging less of a chore

You'll be able to pause and draft messages while recording and listen to them outside of chats.
Kris Holt
03.30.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 30th, 2022
BRAZIL - 2022/03/16: In this photo illustration, a woman holds a smartphone with the WhatsApp logo displayed on the screen with the Meta Platforms logo displayed in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

WhatsApp is looking to make it easier for people to send and listen to voice messages with a swathe of new features, albeit fairly basic ones. Users will be able to pause and resume while recording a message and listen back to it before sending.

You’ll soon have the option of listening to messages outside of chats so you can multitask. If you pause during playback, WhatApp will remember where you left off when you return to the chat. A waveform visualization could help you follow recordings as well. Finally, you’ll be able to speed up playback on regular and forwarded messages by 1.5x or 2x.

These aren’t the most groundbreaking features, but they could bolster the voice message experience on WhatsApp. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that, on average, folks send 7 billion of these messages every day. The new features, which are rolling out now, may make them more accessible for WhatsApp users.

Infographic showing the new voice messaging features in WhatsApp.
Meta

