iOS 16 brings big updates to the lock screen

Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall, at WWDC 2022 Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16.

One of the most important changes in iOS 16 is a revamped lock screen, which features a wide range of customization options and layouts. There will even be templates that let you choose different fonts and accent colors, in addition to support for widgets — all of which can be accessed without needing to unlock your phone. Additionally, there's also a new wallpaper feature that lets you select from a range of categories including dynamic wallpapers that change based on the time or even the weather.

Apple

Another big update is revamped notifications, which will now roll up from the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, the new Live Activities features is designed to help you better keep track of current events and appointments like live game scores or an Uber ride.

iOS 16's Focus Mode is also getting an upgrade that works with the new lock screen, so you can use widgets or things like to-do lists to stay on top of your tasks. And when it comes to Messages, iOS 16 will allow you to edit texts even after they've been sent, dictate messages or recall them entirely in case you sent something accidentally. And as an expansion to Live Text, in the next version of iOS Apple will let you use the feature to convert and translate things during videos.

Apple

In the Wallet app, Apple is adding a Pay Later feature that lets you split purchases in Apple Pay into multiple installments without any late fees or additional interest. And in iCloud, Apple is adding support for shared photo libraries so you can more easily sync albums with friends and family. There's also a new Safety Check feature to make it easier to call for help in potentially dangerous situations. And to help improve security, the Wallet app is will soon be able to share saved IDs while only displaying necessary information.

In the Mail app, Apple is also adding the ability to send scheduled emails. And similar to Gmail, Mail will also detect when you forget an important attachment. And thanks to an overhaul to its search algorithms, it should be easier to find old emails and contacts than ever before. As for Safari, Apple is adding shared Tab Groups that you can send to friends and family, while new passkeys add an extra layer of security for your passwords.

As for Apple Maps, today the company announced the ability to create routes with multiple stops in iOS 16, which has been a long-requested feature. Apple says up to 15 stops can be added to a single trip, both manually or hands-free via voice commands.

Apple

CarPlay is getting a big update thanks to improved integration for things like music, a new UI than can be personalized for your driving needs and improved at-a-glance visibility for Weather, widgets and more.

Finally, for people who love Spatial Audio, iOS 16 is getting the ability to use the cameras on their iPhone to create a personalized audio profile for a unique listening experience.

This story is still developing, so check back soon for updates...

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!