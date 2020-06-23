Wyze's first outdoor security camera is wire-free and weather-resistant

Wyze has officially launched its first surveillance camera meant for outdoor use. The company began with affordable home monitoring cameras in 2017 and is now taking its product outside after apparent customer demand.
Wyze Cam Outdoor’s main differentiators from the company’s indoor cameras are that it’s wire-free and weather-resistant. There’s also a travel mode, which enables the camera to record anywhere offline and without a hub. That way, you can bring the camera to monitor a hotel room or campsite.