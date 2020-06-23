Wyze's first outdoor security camera is wire-free and weather-resistant

Otherwise, Wyze Cam Outdoor has features you’d expect: 1080p live streaming and recording, night vision, 8x digital zoom and two-way audio, among others. The rechargeable battery has a life of up to six months, and an included SD card stores up to 32GB of footage.

The outdoor camera has been Wyze’s most requested product, said Wyze Director of Product Marketing Scott Wilson. We gave WyzeCam’s first iteration a favorable review, so we’ll see if the WyzeCam Outdoor hits the mark as well.

A limited number of starter bundles are available today for $49.99 and include the camera, base station, base station power adapter, base station ethernet cable, a USB charging cable, a user guide and screw assembly. When a full inventory launch occurs at a to-be-determined date, the camera on its own will be available for $39.99. Get it at the Wyze website.