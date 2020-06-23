Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wyze

Wyze's first outdoor security camera is wire-free and weather-resistant

Get one today for $50.
Ann Smajstrla
24m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A photo of the Wyze Cam Outdoor and the base station.
Wyze

Wyze has officially launched its first surveillance camera meant for outdoor use. The company began with affordable home monitoring cameras in 2017 and is now taking its product outside after apparent customer demand.

Wyze Cam Outdoor’s main differentiators from the company’s indoor cameras are that it’s wire-free and weather-resistant. There’s also a travel mode, which enables the camera to record anywhere offline and without a hub. That way, you can bring the camera to monitor a hotel room or campsite.

Otherwise, Wyze Cam Outdoor has features you’d expect: 1080p live streaming and recording, night vision, 8x digital zoom and two-way audio, among others. The rechargeable battery has a life of up to six months, and an included SD card stores up to 32GB of footage.

The outdoor camera has been Wyze’s most requested product, said Wyze Director of Product Marketing Scott Wilson. We gave WyzeCam’s first iteration a favorable review, so we’ll see if the WyzeCam Outdoor hits the mark as well.

A limited number of starter bundles are available today for $49.99 and include the camera, base station, base station power adapter, base station ethernet cable, a USB charging cable, a user guide and screw assembly. When a full inventory launch occurs at a to-be-determined date, the camera on its own will be available for $39.99. Get it at the Wyze website.

In this article: Wyze, wyze cam, Camera, security camera, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Do Apple's new Mac chips mean ARM has won?

Do Apple's new Mac chips mean ARM has won?

View
Apple is removing Force Touch from watchOS 7

Apple is removing Force Touch from watchOS 7

View
Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

Rad Power launches a lightweight e-bike for $999

View
Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter

Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter

View
Apple Watch Series 5 is back to $299 after WWDC announcements

Apple Watch Series 5 is back to $299 after WWDC announcements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr