Xbox 360's digital store heads to Valhalla with an avalanche of cheap games

Microsoft’s Xbox 360 digital storefront will close up shop on July 29 , which is creeping up on us. To commemorate the closure, the company is holding a fire sale of sorts , with all kinds of games available for around $1.

If you have a working Xbox 360 or if the game supports backwards compatibility, you can pretty much spend $20 and have stuff to play for years. The underrated FPS Black, by the Burnout devs, is just one dollar, and the iconic zombie shooter Dead Island is $0.74. That fantastic Strider reboot? It’s $1.50.

Of course, not every game is quite that cheap. Devil May Cry 4 will set you back a whopping $2 and Dishonored a full $3. Resident Evil: Revelations is $2, and the same goes for Dead Rising 2. Watch Dogs is $4, if you really wanna get crazy. You can see the full list by clicking the link above.

Takes you back, doesn’t it?



Enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background, available today. pic.twitter.com/AYElkktM9K — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2024

Microsoft has also brought back the 360’s iconic Blade dashboard as a dynamic theme for modern consoles. If you are of a certain age, this is likely to fill you right up with nostalgia. It looks like the old UI. It feels like the old UI. It doesn’t, however, make that satisfying “whoosh” sound. You can’t win ‘em all. As for the aforementioned deals, they vanish like bubbles on July 29.