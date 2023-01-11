An Xbox and Bethesda showcase is set for January 25th

Expect to see 'Redfall,' 'Forza Motorsport' and others, but 'Starfield' will get its own showcase later.

The first major gaming showcase of the year (unless another one emerges in the meantime) is on the calendar. Xbox and Bethesda are hosting an event on January 25th at 3PM ET. You'll be able to watch it on both brands' Twitch and YouTube channels.

The so-called Developer_Direct will be presented by creatives from various studios and it will center on major features, gameplay and more details on titles coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass in the next few months. It's unclear whether any third-party studios will be involved.

Turn 10 Studios will provide more Forza Motorsport details and gameplay, while there will be some info on the player vs. player experience in Minecraft Legends . Both of those games will arrive this spring. Expect to see more single-player and multiplayer vampire slaying in Redfall too, along with updates on the combat, customization, bosses and open world. Hopefully, we'll get firm release dates for all these games too.

Curious about what's coming to Xbox?​

Check out Developer_Direct on January 25, featuring news and gameplay from some highly-anticipated games: https://t.co/DvTYGzc85z | #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/5QUbL0OXqA — Xbox (@Xbox) January 11, 2023

You'll get a look at this year's major chapter update for The Elder Scrolls Online as well. Immediately following the Developer_Direct, Zenimax Online Studios will host an ESO Chapter Reveal Event to provide fans with more details.

Don't expect to see much, if any, of Starfield during the Developer_Direct, though. Xbox says a standalone show for that game is in the works in order "to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive." Bethesda's hotly anticipated space RPG is slated to arrive by the summer.