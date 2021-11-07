Xbox Design Lab brings back rubberized grips and metallic finishes for controllers

After being on hold while Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and S consoles, Xbox Design Lab returned this summer. Unfortunately, rubberized grips and other options that were available before were nowhere to be found. Now, Xbox Design Lab has announced that rubberized grips and metallic color finishes are back, along with some all new additions.

Black rubberized grips are now available for the side grips and back case, and you can choose from 19 metallic finish colors. Those include three types of silver (sterling, pewter and gunmetal) along with more exotic shades like Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green and Glacier Blue.

Xbox Design Lab also introduced three new regular colors on top of the 18 already available: Dragonfly Blue, Nocturnal Green and Velocity Green. The latter two were updated from Nocturnal Green and Velocity Green, which are no longer on option. It also launched "inspired by" controller designers from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Riders Republic.

The new options bring Design Lab back to where it was before, with literally millions of combinations possible. As before, you'll see a nice 3D rendering of the product each time you add an option, to help make sure your final product doesn't look like hot garbage. The controllers start at $70 and up, though "pricing may vary for additional options" like the rubberized grips, Microsoft points out. You can custom design your controller here.