Xbox Gaming coming to select Amazon Fire TV devices in July
It's a money-saving match made in gaming heaven.
Soon you’ll have another means of playing Game Pass titles without breaking the bank for an Xbox Series X|S console. Microsoft and Amazon are teaming up to bring Xbox Gaming to select Amazon Fire TV devices in July. According to , Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in over 25 countries will be able to access the Xbox app with the and Fire TV Stick 4K..
Once the new functionality goes live you can sign in to your Microsoft account, connect a compatible Bluetooth controller and start playing hundreds of games, including Fallout 76, Fallout 4, Starfield and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Current-gen Xbox and PlayStation controllers will both work.
Xbox Gaming will come to Amazon Fire TV two years after . The new integration with Amazon products also comes as Microsoft appears to be losing faith in its console business. The company's hardware refresh fell , and one of its biggest console-pushing series, Call of Duty, will have its next title appear at launch.