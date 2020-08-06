Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox testers can access a new store experience and game activity tab

As usual, the testers are expected to provide feedback for the final products.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft
Microsoft

Microsoft is giving Xbox Insiders in the invite-only Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings access to a handful of experimental features, including the new Game Activity tab. While the feature was designed to replace Xbox One’s Achievements tab, Achievements still take up its top portion. It also shows users which friends are playing a particular game, though, along with in-game events, updates from developers and “Looking for group” posts, so they can find new people to play with. For those who aren’t particularly fond of Achievements, there’s now a shortcut to turn the Achievement Tracker on or off, as well.

Microsoft
Microsoft

The tech giant is also gradually rolling out the new Xbox store experience it revealed a few days ago. It will be available to everyone in the fall, but a subset of users in the US, UK, Canada and Germany will get access to it first. The new experience is supposed to be faster than the current design and can make easier to see the games a user’s friends are playing.

Finally, Microsoft is giving select users a preview of the “Happening now” experience that shows friends currently playing joinable games. Testers will also get access to its companion “Ask to join” feature, giving them a way to ask friends if they want company before jumping into a game with them.

In this article: xbox, xbox one, Microsoft, test, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

View
Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

View
Instagram 'bug' heavily favored Trump content over Biden for months

Instagram 'bug' heavily favored Trump content over Biden for months

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr