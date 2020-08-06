Xbox testers can access a new store experience and game activity tab

Microsoft is giving Xbox Insiders in the invite-only Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings access to a handful of experimental features, including the new Game Activity tab. While the feature was designed to replace Xbox One’s Achievements tab, Achievements still take up its top portion. It also shows users which friends are playing a particular game, though, along with in-game events, updates from developers and “Looking for group” posts, so they can find new people to play with. For those who aren’t particularly fond of Achievements, there’s now a shortcut to turn the Achievement Tracker on or off, as well.

The tech giant is also gradually rolling out the new Xbox store experience it revealed a few days ago. It will be available to everyone in the fall, but a subset of users in the US, UK, Canada and Germany will get access to it first. The new experience is supposed to be faster than the current design and can make easier to see the games a user’s friends are playing.