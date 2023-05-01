Xbox's Sunkissed Vibes OPI collaboration controller makes me want to play outside

What looks like a bottle of sunscreen and feels like it belongs in a 1990s fever dream? Microsoft's new Xbox x OPI controller collaboration. The 'Sunkissed Vibes' OPI special edition Xbox Wireless controller is inspired by the nail polish brand's Summer Make the Rules collection. These kinds of fashion collaborations aren't new, and this particular controller doesn't have any special features you won't find in a standard gamepad, save from the fact that it's really, really ridiculously good looking.

Borrowing hues from the OPI makeup collection gives the controller a distinct pop, splashing its back with a pastel blue and adorning its front with a burst of soft, but bright orange. These unique hues are what makes these kinds of collaborations so unique — you may be able to create a custom gamepad using Xbox Design Lab, but those controllers don't have access to the custom colors mixed by the nail polish brand's designers. I even tried to design a similar controller using the app, and it just didn't have the same vibes, sunkissed or otherwise.

The controller's landing page doesn't say which OPI colors Microsoft borrowed for the gamepad, but at a glance, it looks like it's painted in "Dancing in Stilettos" and "Surf Naked." The polish collection has 51 whimsically named colors to choose from — just in case the bright controller inspires you to head to the beach.