Microsoft's Phil Spencer reportedly said xCloud is coming to iOS

The policies of Apple’s iOS App Store are under more scrutiny than usual, now that they stand in the way of cloud gaming services and are also facing a legal battle with Epic Games. Microsoft tested a version of its xCloud game streaming on iOS but couldn’t go any further with its app due to Apple’s restrictions. Since then, Amazon announced Luna cloud gaming that works on iOS via a web app with some help from the Safari team, and apparently Microsoft plans to follow a similar route.
Business Insider reports that during an all-hands call, Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer told employees that the company plans to bring Game Pass and cloud streaming to iOS devices via a browser-based solution at some point in 2021. A report from The Verge backed up that account of his statements, and also said Spencer laid out a plan to launch xCloud on streaming for Windows PCs next year.