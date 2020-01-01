Microsoft's Phil Spencer reportedly said xCloud is coming to iOS

The timing of Spencer’s comment is especially interesting as earlier today Microsoft detailed ten app store principles that it claimed will “promote choice, ensure fairness and promote innovation on Windows 10.” Among the promises, Microsoft said it wouldn’t block competing app stores from Windows, and wouldn’t block apps from its store based on a developer’s choice of payment processing for in-app purchases — which is specifically what the fight between Apple and Epic is focusing on. It also touched on its own issue with the Apple setup by promising not to block an app based on “whether content is installed on a device or streamed from the cloud.”

Microsoft supports choice, competition and fairness on Windows. This is the freedom consumers and developers want and it's the future of app stores. https://t.co/QjotTd538D — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) October 8, 2020

The folks at Epic Games called it “the future of app stores,” and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that “it's wonderful to see Microsoft formally codify its long-held principles in Windows as an open platform and a fair market for all developers and consumers.”

Microsoft said its new policy is built on the ideas of the Coalition for App Fairness formed by Epic, Spotify and others in a way to help the company practice what it preaches. Notably, the 10 principles only apply to Windows, and not Microsoft’s Xbox console gaming platform, which is far more restricted. Citing fundamental differences in the business model for how console hardware is sold, Microsoft said “we have more work to do to establish the right set of principles for game consoles.”