Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Peter Summers via Getty Images

Microsoft's Phil Spencer reportedly said xCloud is coming to iOS

The Xbox boss reportedly told employees Microsoft's cloud gaming is coming to Apple devices and PCs next year.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago
Comments
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: An Xbox xCloud device on display at the Microsoft store opening on July 11, 2019 in London, England. Microsoft opened their first flagship store in Europe this morning, August 11. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Peter Summers via Getty Images

The policies of Apple’s iOS App Store are under more scrutiny than usual, now that they stand in the way of cloud gaming services and are also facing a legal battle with Epic Games. Microsoft tested a version of its xCloud game streaming on iOS but couldn’t go any further with its app due to Apple’s restrictions. Since then, Amazon announced Luna cloud gaming that works on iOS via a web app with some help from the Safari team, and apparently Microsoft plans to follow a similar route.

Business Insider reports that during an all-hands call, Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer told employees that the company plans to bring Game Pass and cloud streaming to iOS devices via a browser-based solution at some point in 2021. A report from The Verge backed up that account of his statements, and also said Spencer laid out a plan to launch xCloud on streaming for Windows PCs next year.

The timing of Spencer’s comment is especially interesting as earlier today Microsoft detailed ten app store principles that it claimed will “promote choice, ensure fairness and promote innovation on Windows 10.” Among the promises, Microsoft said it wouldn’t block competing app stores from Windows, and wouldn’t block apps from its store based on a developer’s choice of payment processing for in-app purchases — which is specifically what the fight between Apple and Epic is focusing on. It also touched on its own issue with the Apple setup by promising not to block an app based on “whether content is installed on a device or streamed from the cloud.”

The folks at Epic Games called it “the future of app stores,” and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted that “it's wonderful to see Microsoft formally codify its long-held principles in Windows as an open platform and a fair market for all developers and consumers.”

Microsoft said its new policy is built on the ideas of the Coalition for App Fairness formed by Epic, Spotify and others in a way to help the company practice what it preaches. Notably, the 10 principles only apply to Windows, and not Microsoft’s Xbox console gaming platform, which is far more restricted. Citing fundamental differences in the business model for how console hardware is sold, Microsoft said “we have more work to do to establish the right set of principles for game consoles.”

In this article: xCloud, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox, Microsoft, Apple, iOS, PWA, App Store, cloud gaming, iPhone, iPad, Coalition for App Fairness, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
14 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pixar's next movie 'Soul' is heading straight to Disney+ on Christmas

Pixar's next movie 'Soul' is heading straight to Disney+ on Christmas

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View
Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

View
Twitter suspends 1,600 accounts linked to state disinformation networks

Twitter suspends 1,600 accounts linked to state disinformation networks

View
Microsoft Edge adds an online shopping comparison tool

Microsoft Edge adds an online shopping comparison tool

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr