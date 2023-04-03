Yale's Assure Lock 2 is down to its lowest price ever Discounts at Amazon and Best Buy make the keyless WiFi smart lock just $216.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 can automatically open your door, takes voice commands and let guests in with a code. Right now at Amazon, the keyless configuration of the smart lock is down to its lowest price since its debut, with a 17 percent discount that makes it $216 instead of $260. The deal applies to the black finish only — the nickel finish is seeing a nine percent, or $15, discount and the bronze version is full price. The discounted model includes both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and has a touchscreen keypad for access for visitors or when you're not using your phone. Best Buy is offering the same discount, so if you prefer shopping there, you can still save.

We were impressed with the lock, giving it a particularly high score of 87 in our review. In most cases, it only requires a Phillips head screwdriver to install and it took our reviewer about a half hour, and that included some minor troubleshooting with customer service. Keep in mind that this replaces your entire deadbolt, so it may not be an option for renters. Once installed, you can assign multiple entry codes for different family members or other visitors and the lock instantly notifies you of anyone who's gained access.

Primary users can set up the Assure Lock 2 to open when their Apple Watch is nearby, or by using the app on a smartphone or home hub/smart display. The lock also works with voice controls using any smart home assistant, but requires a spoken pin for added security. Exposing any system to remote access capabilities can leave room for exploitation, so Yale includes two-layer encryption, two-factor authentication and biometric verification to make things more secure.

One drawback is that the lock uses disposable AA batteries. Due to fire safety regulations, there's no option for a rechargeable battery pack. If the batteries happen to die when you're out an about, you can hold a 9-volt battery up to the bottom of the lock to give it enough juice to let you in so you can swap out the cells.

