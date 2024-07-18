You can try new Overwatch 2 support hero Juno this weekend

The hero formerly known as Space Ranger is the game's first playable character to come from Mars.

Overwatch 2 fans who are already jonesing for something new after the recent Transformers crossover won’t have to wait long. Blizzard has spilled the beans about the next hero that’s coming to the game, and you’ll be able to try her out as soon as this weekend.

Her name is Juno and she’s a support. The publisher teased this hero back at BlizzCon 2023 (when she was referred to only as Space Ranger) and in-game over the last few weeks. Now, her spacecraft has landed on this colorful version of near-future Earth — Juno is the game’s first playable Martian character.

A gameplay trailer gives a sense of Juno’s abilities and how they work. Her primary weapon is called the Mediblaster. It appears to work in a similar way to Ana’s Biotic Rifle in that it can heal allies and damage enemies, though it's not clear whether there's a different fire mode for each. One of her abilities, the Pulsar Torpedoes, can lock onto multiple targets to dish out healing and damage too.

Unlike Ana, though, Juno has traversal abilities. With Glide Boost, she can soar through the air. She can also temporarily provide herself and her teammates with a speed boost — and perhaps the ability to jump higher —thanks to her Hyper Ring.

As for Juno’s ultimate, that's called Orbital Ray. It’s a beam emanating from a satellite that moves across the map that heals allies and boosts damage. The specifics of how exactly all the abilities work haven't been announced, so we’ll likely have to hold on until Juno arrives in the game for the full lowdown.

Fortunately, that will be a short wait. Juno will be available in all modes except Competitive for a trial weekend that runs from July 19 until July 21. The No Limits mode will be in the Arcade, so chances are likely that we’ll see two teams of five Junos fighting each other as players get to grips with the newcomer.

On the rare occasions I play anything other than Mystery Heroes, I usually play the support role, so I can’t wait to try out Juno. She has a great look and the makings of an excellent kit, as long as it’s smartly balanced. Juno will join the lineup permanently when season 12 of Overwatch 2 starts on August 20.