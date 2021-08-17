YouTube will start showing video chapters in search results

YouTube has an impossibly large video library, and the company knows that navigating it is easier said than done. To that end, the company is introducing a few new features to improve the search experience. Probably the most significant new tool is chapter view right from the search results page. YouTube has offered the ability for users to break longer videos into separate chapters so that viewers can quickly find specific information, but they were only visible when you clicked through.

Now, chapters will appear alongside the search results, with a time-stamped image thumbnail for each section. This should give viewers more insight into the content inside each video, and you'll be able to tap or click right into a specific chapter if you find exactly the info you're looking for. We're not yet sure if this feature is coming to mobile, desktop or both, but we asked YouTube and will update this if we find out more.

Another new feature we do know is coming to mobile are the little snippets of videos that automatically play when you mouse over them on the desktop. YouTube says it'll roll out "a version" of these previews on mobile, though it's not clear exactly what gesture will be used to get the snippet to play.

Finally, some of Google's auto-translate tools are coming to YouTube search results to make them useful to more people. Specifically, the company is starting to include automatically translated video titles, descriptions and captions to search. These results will show when there isn't enough related content in a user's local language to be useful. YouTube is first adding these translations to English-language videos, and right now it's only being tested on mobile devices in India and Indonesia; the company says it'll "consider" expanding to more locations based on user feedback.