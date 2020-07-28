YouTube will offer 100 kids movies and specials for free

YouTube is throwing parents who can’t take watching Frozen over and over anymore a lifeline. Over the next month until August 31st, YouTube Kids will release over 100 movies and specials as part of the platform’s “After School” experience project. In an announcement, Don Anderson, YouTube’s Head of Family & Learning Partnerships, explained that the service wants to help parents who are juggling work, life and their children at the same time due to work-from-home arrangements caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Especially since their kids may have to keep staying at home if they can’t go back to school yet.
Anderson wrote: