YouTube Music's Now Playing tab adds everyone's least-favorite feature: YouTube comments

YouTube Music's latest redesign of the Now Playing page is making its way to iOS and Android devices everywhere. There's a new feature that brings an extra social element to the app. You'll now be able to read and post comments on the Now Playing page. That option was limited to playlists until now.

According to screenshots that 9to5 Google shared, some of the comments on the page may date back several years. As such, it seems like Google is populating the section with comments from related YouTube videos, for better or worse (probably worse).

The updated design is rolling out gradually, so you may not see it right away, but there are some other changes in store. The cover art is bigger and song titles and artist names now hug the left side of the screen. One other key thing to note is that there's now a carousel with buttons for comments, giving a track a thumbs up or down, saving songs to a playlist, sharing, downloading and the radio. Most of the previously available actions required an extra tap to access until now. The buttons look very similar to the ones you'll see below the YouTube video player. In addition, more of the controls should be easier to access as they're at the bottom of the screen.