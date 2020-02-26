YouTube Originals launches a star-studded slate of COVID-19 content

YouTube’s Originals division is working on a slate of COVID-19-related shows. They’ll range from educational content to dance performances and a social media mystery series, and the lineup includes stars like Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong, Yungblud and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. At least one new show is already streaming, and the rest will premiere throughout April and May.

After YouTube launched the #withme campaign, it saw a huge increase in watch-time, Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, told Deadline. But YouTube was also forced to shut down production on some of its shows. The new COVID-19-related content will take advantage of the #withme traffic, and allow YouTube to produce shows that can be filmed remotely.