Image credit: Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

YouTube Originals launches a star-studded slate of COVID-19 content

Including an educational series with celebrities like Bill Nye, Janelle Monáe and Terry Crews.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Science communicator Bill Nye arrives at National Geographic's "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" Los Angeles Premiere at Royce Hall, UCLA on February 26, 2020 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

YouTube’s Originals division is working on a slate of COVID-19-related shows. They’ll range from educational content to dance performances and a social media mystery series, and the lineup includes stars like Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong, Yungblud and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. At least one new show is already streaming, and the rest will premiere throughout April and May.

After YouTube launched the #withme campaign, it saw a huge increase in watch-time, Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, told Deadline. But YouTube was also forced to shut down production on some of its shows. The new COVID-19-related content will take advantage of the #withme traffic, and allow YouTube to produce shows that can be filmed remotely.

The first of the new Originals, Money Talks: Taxes, is already available. It features financial experts answering questions about filing taxes and the COVID-19 stimulus check. Premiering later this month, the weekly series Stay Home With: Yungblud will follow the UK musician trying to shoot a music video and write new songs from an LA apartment where he’s quarantining with his manager, videographer and two bandmates. There’s also a global dance competition, #MoveWithMe, scheduled for April 29th.

Beginning May 7th, the series Celebrity Substitutes will invite celebs like Karlie Kloss, Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Terry Crews to teach high school students lessons on topics like biology and coding. YouTube says it's working on more Originals content for kids and families, which will be available on YouTube and YouTube Kids beginning in May. The full slate of originals can be found here.

