DirecTV spreads 4K around to more customers, businesses

If you're trying to get access to 4K video through DirecTV, now you don't have to pick up its most expensive TV packages for access. TVPredictions confirmed with AT&T that almost all customers (anyone with the Select plan or higher) can watch the three 4K channels with NBA and other content. You'll still need a Genie HR54 DVR and an Ultra HD television, of course, but previously, for 4K customers needed Ultimate or Premier service plans that could cost twice as much.
Of course, even if you don't have a 4K TV at home (or waiting for you under the tree) keep an eye out for local bars and restaurants making the upgrade. AT&T says DirecTV is the first provider to offer 4K broadcasts to businesses. That's happening just in time for UFC 207 next week, as Ronda Rousey returns to the ring in a match that will be available in Ultra HD. Finally, a rep tells HDGuru that HDR is "on the radar for next year."