2016 was a year in which the fates seemingly asked, "Oh, you think that's bad? Here, hold my beer." We lost a Prince but gained a nacho-cheese-flavored, would-be king. We saw drones that couldn't stop falling out of the sky, Snapchat filters that only a racist uncle could love and more poorly executed gadget gimmicks than you can shake a selfie stick at. Here are some of the cringe-worthiest consumer products we had the misfortune of covering this year.