Samsung's Galaxy S8 reportedly uses AI across all its apps

The Korean tech giant had already hinted that you won't need to dive into specific apps to perform many tasks, and that it'll offer support for third-party apps. Again, these aren't new to Bixby, but they represent a big leap over what S Voice can do.

As SamMobile suggests, the big question is how Google will react to this new AI. After all, Google is making a big push for Assistant. What happens when its largest Android hardware partner builds technology that effectively replaces its pride and joy? The two companies are on friendlier terms than they were a couple of years ago, but something tells us that Google won't be all that enthusiastic.