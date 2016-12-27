Turkey says it's investigating 10,000 social network users

There's one inescapable question, however: just how many of those internet socialites really support terrorism? Despite protests to the contrary, the Turkish government is notorious for blocking Facebook, Twitter and other internet services whenever there's a surge of dissent against President Erdogan, and that kind of knee-jerk response has only intensified since the coup. The country has closed down 150 news organizations in the period as well. While it's certainly possible that some of those 10,000 users are plotting senseless acts of violence, the terrorism charges may simply be a pretext for silencing online political opposition.