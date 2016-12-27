Yi Technology's next action camera promises to capture 4K at 60fps

At a glance, the Yi 4K+ sounds like a modest upgrade of its original 4K action camera -- just with the ability to capture 4K footage at double the framerate of the original. That model included a 2.19-inch display, 2 hours of battery life and the ability to stream video over WiFi. The camera will be revealed along side the company's new Erida drone, which Yi says can reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour for up to 40 minutes. Specifics on both products are scarce for now, but the company plans to reveal more at CES early next month.

