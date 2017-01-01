Samsung goes overboard to make you care about laundry

Samsung isn't leaning solely on those extra compartments in its bid to win you over. You can control the cycles of both appliances through a smartphone app, and the washer has a couple of aces up its sleeve. A SuperSpeed mode can shrink the wash cycle down to 30 minutes in the right conditions, and a foam deep cleaning technique (a mix of air, detergent and water) is reportedly good enough to tackle bulkier items.

There's no mention of pricing or ship dates, which suggests that you could be waiting months to install the FlexWash + FlexDry pair in your home. Nonetheless, it's a clever approach that might make Samsung's exploding washers feel like a distant memory.