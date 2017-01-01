Samsung goes overboard to make you care about laundry

Let's be honest: it's hard to get excited about laundry machines. Even when they have neat party tricks like Amazon refills and smartphone apps, it really boils down to one question: does it clean your clothes properly? Samsung thinks it can do enough to make you sit up and take notice, though. It's unveiling a FlexWash + FlexDry laundry machine combo that includes both dual washers (which we've seen before) and dual dryers. You can completely clean your delicates without having to disrupt your main load, for instance, or run up to four loads at once if it's particularly busy.
Samsung isn't leaning solely on those extra compartments in its bid to win you over. You can control the cycles of both appliances through a smartphone app, and the washer has a couple of aces up its sleeve. A SuperSpeed mode can shrink the wash cycle down to 30 minutes in the right conditions, and a foam deep cleaning technique (a mix of air, detergent and water) is reportedly good enough to tackle bulkier items.
There's no mention of pricing or ship dates, which suggests that you could be waiting months to install the FlexWash + FlexDry pair in your home. Nonetheless, it's a clever approach that might make Samsung's exploding washers feel like a distant memory.