ASUS' ZenFone AR is ready for Google Tango and Daydream

The ZenFone AR is the first mobile device to ship with both Tango and Daydream capabilities, taking advantage of Google's augmented- and virtual realty programs. The first commercially available Tango-ready phone was the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, which runs on the Snapdragon 652 processor. We found the phone itself to be underwhelming, but playing around with Tango was certainly cool when it worked.

The ZenFone AR will support Daydream VR versions of Google Street View, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and games like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Need for Speed and Gunjack 2. Rumors about the new phone have been dribbling out across the internet for months now, including a reported image posted by @evleaks today.

ASUS ZenFone AR (2nd Google Tango phone) pic.twitter.com/ctKQ9IKfeC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 2, 2017

"The ZenFone AR with Snapdragon 821 is built for VR with high-resolution display, ultra-smooth graphics and high-fidelity sensors for precise head tracking," Qualcomm's blog post reads. "Snapdragon 821 provides the cutting-edge visual, audio and interactive technologies required to deliver truly immersive mobile VR experience for leading Android smartphones."

