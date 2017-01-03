Tesla delays UK price hike until mid-January

Tesla has put its UK price increase on hold until January 15th, giving potential customers another couple of weeks to order an EV before the hike goes into effect. The company said late last year the prices of custom orders (read: showroom and pre-owned vehicles excluded) would go up by 5 percent on January 1st. It said this was a reaction to unfavourable "currency fluctuations," likely referring to the recent volatility of the pound following the Brexit vote. That's a significant increase considering the cheapest Tesla Model S currently goes for £58,900. But the EV maker appears to have had a change of heart -- for two weeks at least.