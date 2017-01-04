Live NBA is coming to Google's VR platform

You'll need to download the NextVR app on Google Play to use Daydream (and have a Daydream-compatible Android phone), or visit the Oculus Store with a Gear VR. From there, you'll get an experience that is more akin to sitting courtside than watching TV, in terms of how it feels, though NextVR does switch between eight RED-based cameras to give you the best view. As I noticed with the Rio Olympics, the feed can reportedly get very pixelated, which isn't surprising considering the bandwidth requirements and headset resolution limitations.

In all, NextVR broadcasts have received generally good reviews, though. If you already have an NBA League Pass and a Samsung or Google Pixel phone, we'd call it a no-brainer to get the Daydream View or Gear VR headset, since they're both less than $100. However, it'd be a stretch to sign up for the service just to get VR matches, given the quality limitations. In a year or two, however, VR sports might be good enough to become a fan destination on their own.