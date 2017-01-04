NVIDIA made a self-driving car with its Xavier supercomputer

What sets Nvidia's Star Wars-inspired vehicle apart is that it learns on its own through observation and deep learning, backed up with HD map data in the cloud. According to Huang, this lets the vehicle figure out how to adapt to constantly changing real world conditions or learn tricky situations like how to navigate down a narrow, overgrown driveway. For now though, the system can also drive an Nvidia engineer to Starbucks:

Nvidia has actually been testing the system in several different versions of its self-driving vehicles, but this latest production iteration is the company's most powerful yet. In addition to the autonomous supercomputer, the new platform also comes with a backseat driver that can keep an eye on your driving and you should be able to buy an Audi with Level 4 autonomy by 2020.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.