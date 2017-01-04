SpeedX's Unicorn bike comes with smarts already installed

At CES, I was able to hop on the bike for a brief moment. I couldn't ride it, because I was in a hall packed with curious visitors, but that didn't stop me from pretending I was Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana for a moment. The new computer was underwhelming, because it didn't turn on -- the bike was merely a prototype, so I could only imagine what its various screens looked like. Lame. Otherwise, it's quite the looker. All of the break cables are hidden inside the frame, so it feels like a complete, unblemished package. It's the cycling equivalent of an all-in-one desktop, basically.

SpeedX is also touting a new "Vibration Control System," which uses different carbon fiber blends to give the frame some flex. For now, I'll have to take the team's word that it works -- the showfloor was caked in carpet, with not a single pebble or discarded paper plate to test its effectiveness.