The best thing about Samsung's keynote was the comments

Emotions ran high during the conference.

People are curious about if Samsung's new TVs and fridges will get the Galaxy Note 7's most famous feature.

There was concern if the company would announce a phone, even though that normally happens in Spring.

A deeply original gag, here, wondering if Samsung's poor battery manufacture is contagious.

Controversial.

No, we don't know either.

Uh-oh, we've got an iPhone user in the house.

You'd think people would have forgotten about those exploding smartphones and washing machines by now.

And another reminder of the Note 7's propensity to burn, in emoji.

But for pure commitment, telling the epic story of the Galaxy Note 7 in emoji deserves some sort of literature award.