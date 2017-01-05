One thing I thought clever was that Pixie has made an iPhone case that has one of the trackers baked right into it. The trackers, called "Pixie points," look like a large, thick, guitar plectrum, and have approximately 12-month battery life. They're also solid little critters, with IP67 dust-and waterproofing. Ideal if you lose an item outside in the rain -- your phone might not fare so well, but at least you'll find it.

Pixie comes in packs of two (including a phone case) for $49, or packs of four (again, with a phone case) for $99, and will be available starting January 25th. Just don't lose your wallet in the meantime.