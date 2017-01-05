Show More Results

Polaroid Pop is a modern take on the company's iconic camera

Its prints are shaped like old Polaroids.

Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
19m ago in Cameras
Polaroid has launched a new digital camera for its 80th-anniversary year, one whose print format is a throwback to the company's iconic photos. The American electronics maker has unveiled the Polaroid Pop at this year's CES, where it also introduced a new Nest-like security cam. Pop takes on a more square-ish form unlike the Snap and the Touch, which look more like traditional digital cameras. It shares its predecessor's Zero Ink Printing Technology, though, giving it the capability to print images without the use of ink.

Now, if you grew up on old Polaroids and prefer how they look to the newer camera's prints, Pop is probably your best choice. It produces 3.5-by-4.25-inch pictures like the Polaroids of years past, except it uses heat to activate the dyes embedded in the printing paper. In addition to its inkless printer, Pop also boasts a 20-megapixel CMOS sensor, a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD, 1080p recording capability and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 128GB. The company doesn't have a price for it yet, but it plans to release the camera sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017.

