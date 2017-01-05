Polaroid Pop is a modern take on the company's iconic camera

Now, if you grew up on old Polaroids and prefer how they look to the newer camera's prints, Pop is probably your best choice. It produces 3.5-by-4.25-inch pictures like the Polaroids of years past, except it uses heat to activate the dyes embedded in the printing paper. In addition to its inkless printer, Pop also boasts a 20-megapixel CMOS sensor, a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD, 1080p recording capability and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 128GB. The company doesn't have a price for it yet, but it plans to release the camera sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017.

