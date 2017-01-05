Samsung's 32-bit wireless speaker is sleek and loud

All of the inputs are hidden beneath the H7, which means the only discernible details on the speaker are two circular grilles up front, two circular dials up top (one for volume, the other for navigating menus), and a small display. The listening area at Samsung's booth wasn't ridiculously noisy, but it's still not an ideal environment to judge a speaker's quality. What I can say is it's definitely loud enough to fill a room, and that there was no distortion at full volume.

Hopefully we'll get the chance to spend some more time with the H7 before it launches this summer. There's no word on pricing, but Samsung said we'll be "pleasantly surprised" by their MSRP. which it characterized as "affordably premium."

