Samsung's 32-bit wireless speaker is sleek and loud

24-bit audio is, presently, the upper echelon for high-resolution digital music. So, of course, Samsung has a 32-bit speaker here at CES. The company says the H7 Wireless Speaker will upscale your 8- and 24-bit audio to cover a wider frequency range, therefore making your music sound closer to the original recording.
That claim is pretty dumb. There's no way to get 32-bit audio files, and there's no hidden data inside a 24-bit recording, so any extrapolation is pure guesswork on the speaker's part. But that doesn't mean the H7 is a complete write-off. For what it's worth it's a very attractive wireless speaker, that also sounds pretty good too.