Basis' wearables are (probably) dead

I asked if, instead of releasing devices off its own back, Intel would double-down on partnering with third-parties. The plan, as he explained, was to pair up with various companies to address different parts of the watch market. So, for instance, it teamed with Tag Heuer for a premium timepiece and New Balance for a runner's watch. Bautista said that these partnerships are "a very good example of our strategy" to let other companies sell Intel-made products. He added that by teaming up with "iconic brands" enables those firms to "focus on the product in a way that we can't."

So, farewell Basis, we hardly knew ye.