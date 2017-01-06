Show More Results

Sony's Kaz Hirai: 4K and HDR are here, robots are coming

A hyper-intelligent robot dog won't be the downfall of the human race.

Christopher Trout, @Mr_Trout
1h ago in Robots
Comments
238 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    By all accounts, Sony played it safe at CES this year. Outside of an OLED TV that projects sound from its screen, the company was light on game-changing product announcements. So when I sat down with Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai for an exclusive interview, we focused on the topic that's been on everybody's lips this week: artificial intelligence.

    Last July, Hirai announced that Sony was reinvesting in AI in a big way for the first time since cutting funding in 2006. He says its ambitions go far beyond a refreshed Aibo, but not to rule out the possibility of robopup resurrection. As to whether we should be worried about our autonomous K9s turning into agents of a robot uprising? Hirai says it's up to companies like his to keep the AI hounds at bay.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file